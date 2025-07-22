Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

IJJ stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

