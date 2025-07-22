Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

VOOG opened at $406.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

