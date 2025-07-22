Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 553.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.07 and its 200-day moving average is $281.16. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

