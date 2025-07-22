Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

