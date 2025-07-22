Cwm LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000.

NYSEARCA PJFV opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $75.35.

The PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (PJFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of value stocks that from all over the world. PJFV was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

