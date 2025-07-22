Cwm LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.