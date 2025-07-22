Cwm LLC Purchases 9,936 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $264,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,352.43. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,391.80. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,208. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

