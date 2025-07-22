Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 343.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,087,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,971,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

