Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

