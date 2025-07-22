Cwm LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,317,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $376.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

