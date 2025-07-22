Cwm LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.