Cwm LLC Sells 241 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

