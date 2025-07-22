Cwm LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 121,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.5%

RUSHA opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

