Cwm LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.