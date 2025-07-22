Cwm LLC Sells 338 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:DECK opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.