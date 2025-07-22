Cwm LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6,510.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.