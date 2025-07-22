Cwm LLC Takes $999,000 Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.