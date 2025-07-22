Cwm LLC Trims Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.8%

MLPX opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

