Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

