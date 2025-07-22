Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

