David Linetsky Sells 2,063 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $55,474.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,009.83. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50.

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 67 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $1,715.87.

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Linetsky sold 42 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,057.14.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.