DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of DBV Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

DBVT opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

