DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,354,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,357 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.31 per share, for a total transaction of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,558.08. This represents a 39.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

