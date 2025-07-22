Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 4,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

