Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Director Farshad Shirvani Sells 148,000 Shares

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00.

Farshad Shirvani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Farshad Shirvani sold 70,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$47,145.00.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

DBG opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.39 million, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

