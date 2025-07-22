Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 13,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$103,220.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$7.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

