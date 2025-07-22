Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.03.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

