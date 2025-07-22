Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,057.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

