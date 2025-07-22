Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 9.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:EIG opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.54. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.