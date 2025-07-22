Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $281,500.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 940,392 shares in the company, valued at $21,177,627.84. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $277,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 7,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $150,375.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 5,330 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $107,026.40.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

ELVN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.83. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,668 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

