Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,713 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This represents a 43.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

