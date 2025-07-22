Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WEX by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

