Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Itron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. TD Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

