Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,806 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,923,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,062,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.