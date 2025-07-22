Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,293 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

