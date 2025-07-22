Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,361 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.50. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

