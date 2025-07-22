Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4%

IHG opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

