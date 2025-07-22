Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

