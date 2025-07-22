Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Weatherford International PLC has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

