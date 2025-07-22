Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Price Performance
SAN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
