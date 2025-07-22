Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

