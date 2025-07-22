Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $235,188,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after acquiring an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.