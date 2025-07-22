Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAPR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,323,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $254.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

