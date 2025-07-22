Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $187.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.