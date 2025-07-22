Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SNX opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

