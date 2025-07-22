Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AZEK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

