Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ericsson by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ericsson by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,364,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ericsson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ericsson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at $23,440,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ericsson Stock Up 0.1%

Ericsson stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Ericsson

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

