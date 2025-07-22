Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twilio by 1,778.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

