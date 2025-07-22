Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

