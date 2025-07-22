Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $677,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,721.38. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,270.55. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314. 8.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

